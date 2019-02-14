|
|
|
Mrs Enid Olejniczak, of Tupton, Chesterfield, has passed away at The Heights Care Home, Old Tupton, aged 89.
Born at Tupton and a resident there for 54 years, Enid mainly worked in factories when younger and had also worked as a home help.
Enid leaves son Darren, grandchildren Laura and Charlie.
The funeral service takes place on February 26, 2019, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 11.50am. Cars will leave Ford Street at 11.20am.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 14, 2019
