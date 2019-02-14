Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:45
Chesterfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Enid Olejniczak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Enid Olejniczak

Notice Condolences

Enid Olejniczak Notice
Mrs Enid Olejniczak, of Tupton, Chesterfield, has passed away at The Heights Care Home, Old Tupton, aged 89.
Born at Tupton and a resident there for 54 years, Enid mainly worked in factories when younger and had also worked as a home help.
Enid leaves son Darren, grandchildren Laura and Charlie.
The funeral service takes place on February 26, 2019, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 11.50am. Cars will leave Ford Street at 11.20am.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.