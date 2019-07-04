|
Mrs Enid Mary Hodson of Staveley sadly passed away on 22nd June 2019 at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 86.
Born in Chesterfield, she was a lifelong Staveley resident who was a primary school teacher at Inkersall Primary until retirement, having started her career at Speedwell School.
Enid had many hobbies and interests - she was past President of Staveley & Woodthorpe WI, past President of Netherthorpe Old Students and a volunteer for the NSPCC and Ashgate Hospice Shop in Staveley. She enjoyed collecting and dealing in antiques, gardening, cross stitch, reading, sequence dancing and canal holidays.
Enid was predeceased by her husband Brian and daughter Melanie. S
he is survived by daughters Jane, Karen and Lisa, sons-in-law Adrian and Des and partner Tony; grandchildren Hannah, Paul, Catherine, Laura, Lizzy, Emily, Lucy, Megan, Jenny, Robert and partners andgreat-grandchildren Daisy, Jack, Alfie, Dexter, Harry, Sophie, Reggie and Archie.
The funeral will take place on Monday 8th July at 10.10am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Ashgate Hospice and Chesterfield Canal Trust.
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 2 Market Place, Staveley, Chesterfield (01246 472535)
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 4, 2019