Mrs Elsie Agnes Hardman ,of Millfield Care Home and formerly of Bainbridge Road ,has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 82.
Born in Arkwright , Elsie was a local resident all her life. She was an ex care assistant.
She liked playing bingo.
Elsie was predeceased by her husband Peter Hardman. She leaves son Stephen Hardman, daughter Sharon Foster, three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The funeral will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington on Thursday 4th July 2019 at 3.10pm.
Funeral directors; Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield. (01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 4, 2019