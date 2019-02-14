|
Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mrs Doreen Ellen Clifton of Brampton has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 84 .
Ellen was wife of the late Mr Des Clifton. She leaves her daughter Pauline, son Ian, grandchildren Thomas and Joshua.
Ellen served in the RAF, upon leaving she worked in a fruit and veg shop, hotel, pubs then as a part time cleaner, retiring about 20 years ago.
Ellen organised trips to Blackpool, played darts, dominoes, went out every week with friends, enjoyed day trips into the Peak District, liked gardening, reading and having time with her family.
The funeral will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Monday 18 February, at 2.30pm . The wake will be held at Tap House at 3.13pm onwards.
Funeral Directors ; B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820) [email protected]
