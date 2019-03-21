Home

J. E. Noutch
Hope Road
Bamford, Derbyshire S33 0AL
(143) 365-1490
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
13:30
St. Peter's Church
Hope
DRABBLE Ella Of Hope (formerly of Barlow),
aged 98 years.
Died peacefully at home on
Tuesday 12th March 2019.
Loving widow of Edwin, devoted mother of Margaret and Peter, mother-in-law of Sue, and Nana to Tom.
The funeral will take place on
Tuesday 26th March at St. Peter's Church, Hope, at 1.30 pm followed by a burial at Green Drive Cemetery.
Family flowers only - donations in lieu to Alzheimer's Society c/o J.E.Noutch, Funeral Directors, Hope Road, Bamford, Hope Valley, S33 0AL
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 21, 2019
