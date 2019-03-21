|
DRABBLE Ella Of Hope (formerly of Barlow),
aged 98 years.
Died peacefully at home on
Tuesday 12th March 2019.
Loving widow of Edwin, devoted mother of Margaret and Peter, mother-in-law of Sue, and Nana to Tom.
The funeral will take place on
Tuesday 26th March at St. Peter's Church, Hope, at 1.30 pm followed by a burial at Green Drive Cemetery.
Family flowers only - donations in lieu to Alzheimer's Society c/o J.E.Noutch, Funeral Directors, Hope Road, Bamford, Hope Valley, S33 0AL
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 21, 2019
