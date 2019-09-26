|
|
|
Mrs Eileen Prince, of Grassmoor, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 93.
Born in Doncaster and a resident of Grassmoor since 1949, Eileen worked at Robinsons during the 70's, Chilly Willy's and had a number of cleaning jobs including at the Blue Stoops.
She loved dancing and holidays.
Eileen was predeceased by her husband Stan and leaves daughter Teresa, sons Raymond, Ronald and Derek, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on October 3, 2019, at Brimington Crematorium, at 11.30am.
Funeral directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield (01246 277095).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 26, 2019