CARRINGTON Edwin Arthur Edwin's daughters would like to thank everybody who sent messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations which raised £106.00 which will go to Bluebell Wood Childrens Hospice.
Thank you to Rev Frank Mercurio for the service.
Thank you to Aunty Marlene (Blooming Lovely) for the beautiful flowers. Also, a big thanks to Nigel Turner of Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd for his personal care, attention to detail and his help and support at this sad time.
THANK YOU
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 2, 2019
