Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mr Edward Flanagan passed away on 15th June 2019, aged 80.
Edward worked at Woodheads Bakery then Tube Works, Chesterfield (Chesterfield Cylinders).
His interests included archery, countryside walking, jazz and folk music, reading and watching western films. He was an active member of St Hughes and Annunciation Churches until his accident eight years ago.
Edward leaves his wife Jean, daughters Karen, Julie and Lorraine, sister Margaret, brother Raymond, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place on Monday July 8, 2019 at The Annunciation Church, Spencer Street, at 10.00am, followed by Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield. (01246 277095)
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 4, 2019