Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:30
Chesterfield Crematorium
Edward Bonsell Notice
Mr Edward (Ted) Eric Bonsell of Newbold has passed away at Whittington Care Home, Chesterfield, aged 91.
Born in Chesterfield, Ted was a lifelong local resident. He worked as an HGV driver for NCB until his retirement in 1975.
Ted was interested in ballroom dancing, indoor and outdoor bowls, travelling and photography.
Ted leaves his wife Patricia June Bonsell, sons Kevin, Tony, Philip, Robert and Adrian,15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Ted was predeceased by his daughter Stephanie.
The funeral service is due to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at 11.30am.
Funeral directors: B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 15, 2019
