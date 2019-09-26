|
WALL Edith Doreen Passed away,
suddenly but peacefully at
The Lodge Care Home on
Friday the 13th of September 2019.
A much loved sister, auntie and a
friend to all, who will be sadly
missed by all who knew her.
The family would like to
thank all the Staff at The Lodge Care Home in Killamarsh and everyone
who has shown the family
sympathy at this sad time.
The funeral will take place on
Monday the 30th of September 2019
at Brimington Crematorium at 10.50am. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if desired, to Thornberry Animal Sanctuary.
C/O W.N. Allcock Funeral Services
7 Station Road, Eckington,
Sheffield, S21 4FW
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 26, 2019