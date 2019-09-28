|
Mrs Dorothy Ripley, aged 90, of Garside Street, Worksop, passed away peacefully at home on August 11, 2019.
The funeral was held at St.John's Church, Worksop, on August 28, 2019, followed by cremation at Sherwood Forest Crematorium.
Mourners were; Mr and Mrs S. Ripley, Mr P. Ripley, Miss C. Ripley, Miss L. Ripley, Miss P. Ripley, Mr R. Cole, Miss E. Reynolds, Mr H. Thompson, Mr and Mrs D. Morton, Mr and Mrs P. Marshall;
Mr P. Lawton (rep Kath); Mr D. Norman (rep Julie); Mr M. O'Grady (rep Dawn); Mr M. O'Grady (rep Tracey), Mrs J. Haxton, Mr J. Ripley, Mr and Mrs P. Ibberson, Mr and Mrs P. Bartlett, Mr and Mrs M. Drage, B. Peacock, Mrs E. Parker, S. Turner, J. Anderson, Mr and Mrs I. Furness, R. Haystead, Mr I. Shooter, Ms D. Wealthall, Mr G. Hill, Mr R. Fletcher; Mr J. Richardson, (rep Sue);
Mr K. Hopkinson (rep Pandrol); J. Elliott-Smith and D. Dellar (rep Comfort Call), Mr and Mrs D. Gray; S. Betts (rep M.Thompson).
The service was conducted by the Reverend Captain Tim Stanford. Arrangements by Hopkinson Funeral Services.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 28, 2019