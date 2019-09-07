|
Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mrs Dorothy Hardy of Arkwright has passed away at Royal hospital, Chesterfield , aged 81.
Dorothy worked as a carer at Whittington Hall. She loved spending time with her family and had hobbies including watching television soaps, gardening and travelling.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Alan Hardy and her daughter Anita. She leaves son Paul, grandson Sam and great-grandson Mason.
The funeral has taken place at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral directors : Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover. Chesterfield. (01245 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 7, 2019