Mrs Dorothy Hardy, of Eckington Court Nursing Home, Penny Engine Lane, Eckington, has passed away at the nursing home, aged 99.
Born at Middle Birchit Farm, Dronfield and a lifelong local resident, Dorothy worked on the family farm on leaving school, then when the farm was sold she worked at Lucas Works for around 15 years, retiring at the age of 60.
Her interests included walking and holidays.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Willie Hardy.
The funeral service takes place on Monday July 8, 2019, at St John's Church, Dronfield, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Dronfield Cemetery, at noon.
Funeral directors: Alfred Dunham & Son Ltd, 56 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield (01246 413205).
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 4, 2019