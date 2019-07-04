|
|
|
Mrs Dorothy Elizabeth Fisher, of Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 72.
Born at Sudbrooke Farm, Barlow and a lifelong local resident, Dorothy was a kitchen manager and day service worker (learning disabilities), retiring in 2007.
Her interests included home, garden, holidays and being with her family.
Dorothy leaves her husband Tony.
The funeral service takes place on July 8, 2019, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 2.10pm.
Funeral directors: Crowder & Alderson, Whitting Valley Road, Chesterfield (01246 452344).
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 4, 2019