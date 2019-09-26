|
Mrs Dorothy ""Dottie"" Bowers, of Holmewood, Chesterfield, has passed away at Barnfield Care Home, aged 87.
Born at Chesterfield she was a lifelong resident of Brampton until 2017, when she was admitted to a nursing home.
Dottie was a housewife.
She enjoyed watching sport, reading, jigsaws, westerns (films) and her family were very important to her.
Dottie was predeceased by her husband Ivan, she leaves nieces Patrica and Jane, great nephews/nieces Danny, Debby, Lucy, Diane, Vicky and Peter.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium, on Thursday October 3, 2019, at 12.50pm.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820). [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 26, 2019