Mrs Doreen May Wilson, aged 85, of Sandhill Street, Worksop, was cremated at Babworth Crematorium, following a service in the chapel.
Born in Langold and a lifelong resident of the area, Doreen was stewardess of the Railway Club, Worksop, for 18 years, until her retirement in 1987.
Doreen, who passed away at Doncaster Royal Infirmary on August 19, 2019, leaves her husband Jack, daughters Christine and Ann, son Jack, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Mourners werer Mr and Mrs M. Watson, Ms A. Wilson, Mr J. Wilson, Miss L. Mannino, Miss R. Mannino Mr and Mrs S. Wilson, Mr and Mrs K. Neal, Mr J. Brett, Mr A. Ashton, Mr J. Mannino-Taylor, Mr C. Hodgson, Mr R. and Mrs M. Bell, Mr L. Bell, Miss R. Watson, Miss O. Watson, Mr J. Lawler, Mr D. and Mrs T. Wilson, Mrs C. Leyland, Mrs J. Read, Mrs E. Wheeler; Mr D. Goddard (rep E. Goddard); Mr S. Marks (rep J. Marks), Mr and Mrs J. Marks, Mrs D. Wilson, Mr J. Cruckshank; L. Phipps (rep A. Moore); Mr S. Tracey (rep family), Mr G. Lewis, Mr R. Watson, Miss O. Watson; Mr J. and Mrs A. Moore (rep L. Cullen); Mrs L. Wareing (rep family); Mrs D. Pashley (rep J. Cullen), Mr S. Hayes, Mrs S. Chan, Mrs N. Threlkeld, Mrs M. Lumley, Miss L. Robinson; Mr P. Buckley (rpe Mr Buckley and Judith), Mr D. Tingle, Miss M. Burman, Mrs E. Robinson, Mr K. Robinson; Mr R. and Mrs D. Wilson (rep Stanley Street Sports & Social), Mr S. Moore, Mr B. Wilson, Mr T. Wilson, Mr and Mrs M. Lowde, Mr B. and Mrs L. Holland; Mr and Mrs Tingle (rep Jo and family, Railway Club); Mr J. Lyons (rep J. Lyons and Wag), Mr L. Cullen; Mr R. Jepson (rep S. Jepson), Mrs H. Jepson; Mr S. Rayn (rep family), Mr K. and Mrs A. Edson, Mrs G. Smith; Mr F. Carratt (rep family), Mr D. and Mrs E. Colton (rep family), Mr A. Swift.
The service was conducted by the Reverend Captain Tim Stanford and arrangements were by Dolby Funeral Services.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 28, 2019