Large Doreen Late of Eckington aged 95 years. Entered into rest at the Grange Care Home on Tuesday 5th March 2019.
Doreen leaves behind her two daughters Carol and Valerie and their husbands Geoff and Tony, also her loved Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren and is finally reunited with her beloved Husband.
The Family wish to thank everyone who has expressed their kind wishes and condolences at this sad time.
Funeral service is to be held at Eckington Parish Church on Thursday 28th March 2019 at midday, followed by committal at Eckington Cemetery at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please but Donations if desired for Cancer Research. C/O W N Allcock, 7 Station Road, Eckington, Sheffield S21 4FW
tel: 01246 433328
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 21, 2019
