Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mrs Doreen Veronica Edge, of Newbold, has passed away at home, aged 89.
Doreen left Violet Markham School at age 14 and went to work for Woolworths, later she worked for Dema Glass in the accounts department before retiring as a doctor's receptionist many years ago.
Doreen loved reading, jigsaw puzzles, listening to all kinds of music and going to the theatre. She enjoyed many wonderful holidays with her beloved husband of 63 years, Derrick.
Doreen was predeceased by her husband, Derrick Edge. She is survived by her son David, daughter Debbie, daughter-in-law Jenny , son-in-law Jon and grandson Harvey.
A funeral will be held on Thursday 21 February, 2019, at 12.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral directors : Central England Co-op Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield. (01246 220201)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 14, 2019
