Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
12:45
Chesterfield Crematorium
Doreen Adams Notice
Mrs Annie Doreen Adams, known as Doreen, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 93.
Born in Hasland and a lifelong local resident, Doreen worked at Robinsons until the age of 28.
Her interests included ballroom dancing in her younger days, crosswords, watching television and socialising.
Doreen was predeceased by her husband Kenneth and leaves daughter Nicki Rowan, one grandchild and one great-grandchild.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Chesterfield Crematorium, at 12.50pm.
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield, (01246 220201).
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 4, 2019
