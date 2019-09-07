Home

J R Hoult & Grandson Ltd (North Wingfield, Chesterfield)
The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5LF
01246 851194
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:45
Chesterfield and District Crematorium
Dennis Bradbury Notice
Mr Dennis Richard Bradbury, of Danesmoor, has passed away at Brookholme Croft Nursing Home, Hasland, aged 91.
Born at Ashover and a lifelong local resident, Dennis was a coal miner from the age of 14, until his retirement in 1984.
He played football for Milltown in his younger days and was a keen darts player who played in London several times. He loved gardening, trips to the horse racing, playing cards and watching cowboy films.
Dennis was predeceased by his wife Vera in 2006. He leaves daughters Susan and Jill, sons-in-law Kevin and Oscar, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Monday September 9, 2019, at Chesterfield and District Crematorium, at 10.50am.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 7, 2019
