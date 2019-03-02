|
Mr Dennis Bettney of Newbold has passed away at Whittington Care Home, aged 78,
Dennis was a lifelong Chesterfield resident. He worked as a joiner and carpenter, worked for Francis Ervine for 45 years, retiring from the building trade at the age of 65.
Dennis liked fishing, art, gardening, and spending time with his family.
He leaves his wife Julia Rose Bettney, son Mark, daughter Jane, son-in-law Kevin, daughter-in-law Kathy andgrandchildren Benjamin and Thomas.
The funeral will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Tuesday March 12, 2019 at 12.10pm, then at the Casa Hotel, Chesterfield.
Funeral Directors : Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield (01246 211041)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 2, 2019
