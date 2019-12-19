|
|
|
Wainwright Dean 22/05/1961 -
01/01/2007
We cannot bring you back home, we know we cannot see you or talk to you again.
Dean, you left us with so many memories, and laughter at Christmas.
We hope that where your spirit and soul have gone, you will be looking down on us, as we celebrate this Christmas.
You were so special, a great Son, Brother and Uncle.
Always loved, never forgotten, love Mum, Dad, Martyn, Jordan, Paige, Megan, Olivia, David and Lesley xx
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 19, 2019