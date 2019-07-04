|
Mr David Edmond Smyth Barbour, of Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 76.
Born in Belfast, Northern Ireland and a resident of Chesterfield for 30 years, David was a self employed painter and decorator, retiring 11 years ago.
His interests included holidays and music concerts.
David was predeceased by his wife Joan and sons David and Paul. He leaves daughter Sonia.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday July 11, 2019, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 2.30pm.
Funeral directors: Chas Widdowson & Sons, 33 Hazelhurst Lane, Stonegravels, Chesterfield (01246 273935).
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 4, 2019