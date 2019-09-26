|
|
|
Mr David Morris, of Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 87.
Born at Doe Lea and a resident of Chesterfield for 40 years, David was an engineer at British Furnaces, then a fitter for Robinsons, retiring at the age of 62.
He was a loving dad, grandad, great-grandad and a much loved husbandwho who enjoyed holidays with Gee Vee Travel and liked woodwork, crosswords, football and darts.
David leaves his wife Doreen, daughters Sue and Karen, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Monday September 30, 2019, at Brimington Crematorium, at 10.10am. Family flowers only please, donations for Guide Dogs for the Blind.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 26, 2019