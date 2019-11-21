|
Mr David Stuart Kilnan, of Inkersall, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 73.
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, David was a qualified engineer, who had worked in Saudi Arabia and the UK. He later worked as a manager in the plumbing and heating industry, retiring in 2011.
His interests included gardening, music, sport and holidays.
David leaves his wife Daphne, daughter Rachel and son-in-law Ian.
The funeral service takes place on November 26, 2019, Brimington Crematorium, at 1.10pm.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 21, 2019