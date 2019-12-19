|
Hughes David Robert Aged 69 years of Creswell
and formerly Chesterfield.
Passed away peacefully on
10th December 2019 and
will be greatly missed by all
his loving family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at 3pm on Friday 20th December 2019
at Barnby Moor Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but any donations for the Manvers Ward and Intensive Care Unit at Chesterfield Royal Hospital will be gratefully received. Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 19, 2019