Mr �David Graham Chesterfield Mr David Graham of Chesterfield has passed away at Asgate Hospice, aged 77.
Born in Chesterfield, he lived overseas most of his working life retired back to the UK in 2002. David worked as an electrical engineer all his life.
He enjoyed holidays with his family, and was interested in travelling, gardening and spending time with his family.
David leaves his wife Lorraine Graham, sons Richard and David, daughters-in-law Julie and Tracy, three grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place on Monday December 23, 2019 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 16.30.
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeralcare,
55 West Bars, Chesterfield.
(01246 220201).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 19, 2019