Mrs Cynthia Wharton, of Hady, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 68.
Born at Duckmanton and a lifelong Chesterfield resident, Cynthia worked at the local shop ""Mace"" in Duckmanton, then later worked at Trebor and finally was a lunchtime supervisor at St Peter and St Paul's before her retirement.
Her interests included gardening, jigsaws, visiting Skegness and spending time with her grandchildren.
Cynthia was predeceased by her husband Kenneth and leaves daughter Emma, son Andrew and three grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Friday September 27, 2019, at St Peter's Church, Calow, at 2pm, followed by burial at Sutton Scarsdale.
Funeral directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Chesterfield (01246 277095).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 26, 2019