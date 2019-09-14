|
Mr Christopher Alan White of Old Tupton has passed away at the Royal Hospital, Chesterfield, aged 74.
Born in Chesterfield , Christopher was a local resident for 40 years.
He was employed by Chesterfield Water Board and then Severn Trent Water as a chemist and bacteriologist for 24 years. He started family business White Water Services, retiring in 2007.
Christopher was interested in caravanning, astronomy, photography, radio ham, bird watching and dog walking.
Christopher leaves his wife Mrs Jean White, sons Gareth White and Stuart White and grandsons Simon White, Callum White and Benjamin White.
The funeral will take place on September 23, 2019 at 2.10pm at Chesterfield and District Crematorium. No flowers please.
Funeral Directors : Co-operative Funeralcare, 13 High Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield. (01246 862142)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 14, 2019