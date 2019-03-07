Home

Mrs Evelyn Rose, known as Christine Harrington, has passed away at Eckington Court Nursing Home, on February 24, 2019, aged 96.
Born in Chesterfield, Chris was a lifelong local resident. She worked with in the NHS.
She was interested in religion and classical music.
Chris was predeceased by her husband John in 1945.
For funeral details please contact Funeral Directors.
Funeral Directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Chesterfield. (01246 277095)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 7, 2019
