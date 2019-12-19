|
Mr Charles Wild Birley Mr Charles Derek Wild, of Birley, Cutthorpe, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 89.
Born in Macclesfield and a resident of the Chesterfield area since 1961, Charles was area manager at Bowmaker Plant (Finnings) Clay Cross, for 25 years, retiring 39 years ago.
His interests included motorcycle road racing, he was ex Clubmans Champion and Manx Grand Prix Fourth place senior. In later years enjoyed fine tuning motorbikes and his retirement on his farm.
Charles leaves his wife Patricia, son Peter, daughters Sally and Debbie, grandchildren James and Isla.
The funeral service takes place on December 27, 2019, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 1.50pm, afterwards at the Black Swan, Ashover.
Any donations or cards please forward to funeral director J.E. Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield, S42 6TY. (01246 207037).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 19, 2019