Mr Cecil Spacie Lowgates Mr Cecil Spacie, of Lowgates, Staveley, Chesterfield, has passed away at Northern General Hospital, aged 89.
Born in Duckmanton, Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Cecil worked at C.B.C. Highways Department for 18 years, retiring in 1992.
His interests included cycling, walking, fishing, caravan in Skegness.
Cecil was predeceased by his wife Reta Adella, he leaves daughters Andrea and Diane, son Kevin, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place at Staveley Methodist Church, on Thursday December 19, 2019, at 12.30pm, followed by Staveley Cemetery at 1.15pm.
Funeral directors: Central England Co-op, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield
(012146 220201).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 19, 2019