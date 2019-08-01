Home

Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00
St Mary's Church
Crich
Catherine McCrone Notice
McCRONE
Catherine Mary Passed away on the
16th July 2019 aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Mac, dear mum to the late Martin.
Much loved grandmother to
Nikki, Amy, Kerry and Jack
and great grandmother to Theo.
A wonderful stopmother to
Carol and step grandmother to
George and Jessica.
Cathy will be truly missed
by her friends and family.
Cathy's funeral will take place on Thursday 8th August at
St Mary's Church, Crich at 11.00am followed by interment at
Crich Parish Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome or donations in lieu may be given at the service and for the British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 1 Brookside, Belper,
DE56 1UR. Tel: 01773 820201.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 1, 2019
