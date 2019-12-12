|
Mr Brian Pettitt Hady Mr Brian Pettitt, of Hady, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 83.
Born at Chesterfield and educated at Peter Webster School, Whittington Moor, Brian eventually achieved an Engineering Degree in Mechanics and was a lecturer in engineering at Dar-Es-Salaam, Tanzania, and had daughter Yvonne, who died two years later and three sons. He returned to Chesterfield for five years, then went to Nairobi, Kenya for five and a half years lecturing. Brian then worked at Robinsons as a chief engineer; helping to design and install the cotton making machine, retiring at the age of 63, having gained chartered engineer status. Brian and his wife Marion Sylvia Pettitt (Martin) were both keen Bridge and Whist players, but were also heavily involved in bowling and dancing. Since Marion died aged 68, he was active helping/organising/attending card clubs in Cuttthorpe, Inkersall, Holymoorside and Longstone.
Brian leaves sons Nigel, Duncan and Tim.
The funeral service has taken place at Chesterfield Crematorium, on November 27, 2019.
Funeral directors: J.E. Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield (01246 207037).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 12, 2019