Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mr Brian Martin has passed away, aged 83.
Brian was a retired postman, although his first job was as a miner at Markham. He was also a truck driver for Wimpeys. Brian was a vintage car owner and a long standing member of Morris Register. He attended car rallies from the late 60s onwards and also a collector of coins, stamps and clocks. Brian leaves his son Walter and grandchildren.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday July 30 2019 at 11.30am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral directors ; B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.(01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 25, 2019