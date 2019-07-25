Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:30
Chesterfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Martin

Notice Condolences

Brian Martin Notice
Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mr Brian Martin has passed away, aged 83.
Brian was a retired postman, although his first job was as a miner at Markham. He was also a truck driver for Wimpeys. Brian was a vintage car owner and a long standing member of Morris Register. He attended car rallies from the late 60s onwards and also a collector of coins, stamps and clocks. Brian leaves his son Walter and grandchildren.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday July 30 2019 at 11.30am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral directors ; B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.(01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.