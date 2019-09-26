Mr Brian William Hendry, has died at King's Mill Hospital, Sutton, aged 86.

Born in Clowne, a lifelong resident and educated at Clowne Boy's School, upon leaving school he took up an apprenticeship as moulder/core maker at Staveley Works. He left to join the Army, seeing active service in Korea, before he returned to complete his apprenticeship.

He was also a lorry driver for various local companies, including 25 years service with the Coalite Company.

He later became active in local politics, becoming Chairman of Bolsover District Council (2001-2002).

He enjoyed holidays with his family and was also a keen player in local darts and dominoes teams, with an interest in local football, especially Sheffield United.

He leaves behind his wife of 63 years Margaret, sons Paul, Ian and David, daughter Diane, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The funeral service takes place on Wednesday October 2, 2019, at 11am, at St John the Baptist Church, Clowne,

followed by burial at Clowne Council Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to Clowne branch of the Royal British Legion, via family or funeral directors Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd, 94 Welbeck Street, Whitwell, nr Worksop, Notts (01909 720543). Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 26, 2019