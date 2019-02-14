Mrs Bessie Hill, aged 84 years, of Wingerworth has passed away peacefully on Monday February 4, 2019, at Chesterfield Royal Hospital after a short illness.

Born Bessie White, she lived at Stonedge, near Ashover for more than 50 years. She married her husband Ted, a farmer, in 1956. Together they worked on the farm until the mid-1980s when she and Ted moved to Wingerworth.

Bessie loved her family and gained great pleasure from their lives and achievements. She enjoyed doing jigsaws and crosswords.

Bessie was a Christian and a lifelong member of Stonedge Chapel where she attended regularly until she became less strong.

She was the supportive wife of Ted for nearly 63 years and loving mother of John, Janet and Susan and their spouses Helen, Tony and Paul. She was adoring grandma of Claire, John and Rebekah, Christopher, Nicholas and Natalie, Naomi and Lydi and the doting great-grandma of Grace, Harry and Theodore, Daniel, James and Alfie, Hannah and Teddy, and Lillian Bessie.

The funeral is to take place at Stonedge WR Church on Saturday February 16, 2019 at 1pm, followed by burial at Ashover.

Family flowers only please. Donations to Caring for Life. Donation methods: JustGiving™ in memory of 'Bessie Hill', Credit/Debit Card via 0113 2303600, Paypal on the charity's website: www.caringforlife.co.uk, cheques to Caring for Life, Crag House Farm, Otley Old Road, Leeds, LS16 7NH. Please reference 'In memory of Bessie'.

Funeral directors: Birds Funeral Services, 44 Loads Road, Holymoorside, Chesterfield (01246 566592). Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 14, 2019