Mr William (Roy) Bennett Dronfield Roy Bennett, lifelong resident of the Dronfield area and former
Works Manager of Chesterfield Glass Works sadly passed away in Belong Care Home, Warrington on
2nd December 2019 aged 98 years.
Devoted husband of the late Gladys Bennett (LWAAF Bletchley Park), much loved father to Sandra, dear father-in-law to Peter and the proud and doting Grandfather to Emily. He also leaves behind niece Stella, nephews Martin, Garry and Alec and his friends and former colleagues.
Roy was born on 26.10.1921 in Dronfield Woodhouse and grew up in a close-knit village community with brothers Alec and Rex. He gained a scholarship to Henry Fanshawe School, however when WW2 broke out,
he volunteered with the Local Defence Volunteers then the Home Guard and was subsequently enlisted
with the British Army.
Roy served in South and East Africa, India, Ceylon and ending with the rank of Staff Sergeant in the Far Eastern Burma campaign (Forgotten Army).
As well as enjoying time with his family and friends, Roy had a love of oil painting, gardening, reading, nature, rugby (captain of the Dronfield rugby team), tennis and cricket. He was a member of Chesterfield Masonic Lodge, Probus and the Hunloke centre art group. All Roy's friends and former colleagues are invited to the funeral which will take place on Friday 20th December at Dronfield Parish Church at 11.15 a.m. followed by committal at Chesterfield Crematorium, Chesterfield Road at 12.10 p.m. Refreshments will be served afterwards at the Blue Stoops, High Street, Dronfield. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Ashgate Hospice, Chesterfield.
All further enquiries please contact
Co-op Funeralcare, Newbold.
Tel:- 01246 211041.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 12, 2019