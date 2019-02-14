|
|
|
Mrs Beatrice Doreen Mary Wallage, of Holymoorside, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 94.
Born in Brampton and a resident locally for most of her life, apart from five years in Spain, Beatrice retired 35 years ago.
Her interests included sewing, knitting, bingo, dancing and painting.
Beatrice leaves her partner Anthony Balon, children Vin, Pam and Angela, four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium, February 22, 2019, at 1.10pm.
Funeral directors: Birds Funeral Services, 44 Loads Road, Holymoorside, Chesterfield (01246 566592).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 14, 2019
