Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
13:15
Markeaton Crematorium
Beatrice Rosindell

Beatrice Rosindell Notice
Mrs Beatrice Sarah Rosindell (known as Betty), of Wirksworth, Matlock, has passed away at Derby Royal Hospital, aged 90.
Born in Folkstone and a resident of Wirksworth for 43 years, Betty was a Derbyshire County Council instructor at Wetherby Centre, retiring in approximately 2000.
Her interests included gardening, social justice, politics and wildlife.
Betty leaves her husband Fred, son Tim, daughter Lucy Hamilton, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on October 1, 2019, at Markeaton Crematorium, at 1.20pm.
Funeral directors: Co-operative Funeralcare, 15 Firs Parade, Matlock, Derbys (01629 580076).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 26, 2019
