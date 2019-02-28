|
Mr Barry Malia of Poolsbrook has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 80.
Born in Derby Road, Chesterfield , Barry has been a local resident for 38 years.
Barry worked as a machine operator, chargehand, at Bret Plastics, he retired in 2000.
Barry enjoyed going out, spending time with his family and holidaying in Skegness, shopping with his sister Christine,gardening and attending to his fish pond.
Barry is survived by his wife Christine, daughters Beverley and Allyson, step son Mark, two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
The funeral will take place on Friday March 1, 2019 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 10.10 am.
Funeral Directors ; The Co-op Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield. (01246 472535)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 28, 2019
