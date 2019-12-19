|
Mrs Barbara Turner Staveley Mrs Barbara Turner, of Staveley, Chesterfield has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 90.
Born in Grantham, Lincolnshire and a resident locally for 70 years, Barbara was a nurse, latterly a District Nursing Sister in Staveley, retiring around 30 years ago.
Her interests included holidays, shopping, knitting and puddings.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband John, in October 2014. She leaves son Chris, daughter-in-law Anastasija, granddaughters Bethany and Jessica, their partners Ed and Charlotte, great-granddaughters Mabli, Posie and Wendy.
The funeral service takes place on Friday December 27, 2019, St John the Baptist Church, Church Street, Staveley, at 13.30hrs, then Chesterfield and District Crematorium, at 14.30hrs.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral directors: Co-operative Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield (01246 472535).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 19, 2019