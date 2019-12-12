Home

Mrs Barbara Rodda Bolsover Mrs Barbara Irene Rodda, of Bolsover, Chesterfield, has passed away at Autumn Grange Care Home, Creswell, aged 83.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Barbara was a dinner lady and cleaner at Chesterfield Royal Hospital until her retirement.
Her interests included art, walking, dancing and music.
Barbara leaves her husband Billy (William Rodd), sons Glyn and Richard, daughter-in-law Kim, grandchildren Laura and Lewis.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday December 17, 2019, Bolsover Parish Church, at 11.00am, followed by burial.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 12, 2019
