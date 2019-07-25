|
Barbara Ratcliffe, of Inkersall, passed away at Ashgate Hospice, on July 12, 2019, aged 80.
Born at Poolsbrook and a lifelong local resident, Barbara worked at Staveley Works in the wood wool department and canteen as well as at Pearsons Pottery, Robinsons and Trebor. Her interests included spending time at her caravan in Bridlington, she loved her dogs, bingo, holidays abroad, but first and foremost she was a family lady. Barbara leaves her husband Tom, sisters Evelyn and Irene, brother David and nieces and nephews.
The funeral service takes place on Monday July 29, 2019, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 10.50am.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield (01246 472535).
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 25, 2019