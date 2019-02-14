|
Mrs Barbara Ruth Miles, formerly of Stonebroom, has passed away at The Meadows Care Home, Alfreton, aged 95.
Barbara lived in Stonebroom for most of her life, until 2011 when she moved to Amberleigh Care Home, Blackwell. She enjoyed going on holiday to Skegness every year with her husband and her aunt Evelyn.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband Geoff.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at St Leonard's Church, Shirland, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Shirland Cemetery.
Funeral directors: S. Hallam & Son, 122 High Street, Stonebroom, Alfreton. (01773 872207).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 14, 2019
