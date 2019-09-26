Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:30
Wilford Hill Crematorium
Nottingham
Barbara Marsden Notice
Mrs Barbara Marsden, of Gotham, Nottinghamshire, passed away peacefully on Monday September 16, 2019 at St Peter's Care Home, Ruddington, Nottingham.
A resident of Chesterfield for most of her life, she spent the last few years suffering from dementia.
She is survived by her son Christopher, daughter Victoria, four granddaughters and one grandson. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all.
A celebration of life service will take place at Wilford Hill Crematorium, Nottingham on September 26, 2019, at 10.30am.
Memorial donations will go to Dementia UK. No flowers, please.
Funeral directors: A.W.Lymn, Ruddington (0115 921 1075).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 26, 2019
