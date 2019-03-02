|
Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mrs Barbara Eyre of Whittington Moor, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 83.
Barbara was a state enrolled nurse at Whittington Hall Hospital for 33 years until her retirement.
Barbara enjoyed holidays in the UK as well as abroad, liked socialising, bingo and spending time with her family.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband Joe. She leaves sons Stuart and Leslie, daughters-in-law Carol and Janice, 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren with one due in March and three great great grandchildren. Barbara was also predeceased by son Philip, daughter-in-law Yvonne and grandson Marc.
The funeral will take place on March 6, at Chesterfield Crematorium at 10.30am.
Funeral Directors : Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield. (01246 211041)
