Mrs Audrey Clarke Inkersall Mrs Audrey Jean Clarke, of Inkersall, Staveley, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 89.
Born at Eckington and a lifelong local resident, Audrey was retired.
Her main interest was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she liked quiz shows and crosswords.
Audrey was predeceased by her husband Albert, sister Minnie, brother Geoff. She leaves son Michael, daughter-in-law Janice, daughter Pamela, son-in-law Trevor, grandchildren Laura, Joanne, Julia, great-grandchildren Freddie, Daisy, Beth, Chloe, Isla and Lyndon, brother John and his wife Ruth.
The funeral service takes place on December 16, 2019, Brimington Crematorium, at 3.30pm.
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield (01246 472535).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 12, 2019