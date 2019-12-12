Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Clarke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Clarke

Notice Condolences

Audrey Clarke Notice
Mrs Audrey Clarke Inkersall Mrs Audrey Jean Clarke, of Inkersall, Staveley, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 89.
Born at Eckington and a lifelong local resident, Audrey was retired.
Her main interest was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she liked quiz shows and crosswords.
Audrey was predeceased by her husband Albert, sister Minnie, brother Geoff. She leaves son Michael, daughter-in-law Janice, daughter Pamela, son-in-law Trevor, grandchildren Laura, Joanne, Julia, great-grandchildren Freddie, Daisy, Beth, Chloe, Isla and Lyndon, brother John and his wife Ruth.
The funeral service takes place on December 16, 2019, Brimington Crematorium, at 3.30pm.
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield (01246 472535).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -