|
|
|
Mrs Ashoka Sen of Holymoorside has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 80 .
Born in India, Ashoka has been a local resident since she arrived from India in 1969.
Ashoka worked as a teacher in India.
She was a talented artist, her artwork raising money for Ashgate Hospice with more fund raising activities planned for 2019. Ashoka also wrote poetry and stories in English and Bengali. She attained a BA in English Studies and an MA in writing, both from Sheffield Hallam University.
Ashoka is predeceased by her husband Dr Rabindranath Sen (former Eye Surgeon at Chesterfield Royal Hospital). Ashoka leaves her son Sanjoy.
The funeral will take place on Friday 22 February at 2.30pm at Brimington Crematorium. Donations in lieu of flowers to Ashgate Hospice. The wake will take place afterwards (starting at 3.30 pm) at the Holymoorside United Reformed Church.
Funeral Directors : B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820) [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More